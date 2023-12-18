Nikola Corp [NKLA] Is Currently -0.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nikola Corp [NASDAQ: NKLA] traded at a low on 12/15/23, posting a -0.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 8:05 AM that JONATHAN PERTCHIK JOINS NIKOLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Former TravelCenters of America CEO and Managing Director strengthens Nikola’s leadership team.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Pertchik, a seasoned executive, to its Board of Directors. With over two decades of transformational leadership, Pertchik served as the CEO and Managing Director of TravelCenters of America (TA) and has demonstrated success in various capacities in real estate, investment groups and in startup environments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 189382720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nikola Corp stands at 13.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.89%.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $893.77 million, with 985.20 million shares outstanding and 884.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 73.32M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 189382720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corp [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $2.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corp [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.95. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Nikola Corp [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0347, while it was recorded at 0.8046 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2922 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corp [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corp [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corp [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Nikola Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corp [NKLA]

The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NKLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NKLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.