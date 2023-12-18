Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] is -99.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: MULN] traded at a high on 12/15/23, posting a 11.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.14. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM that MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING TO DECEMBER 18, 2023.

The Company has determined to adjourn the Special Meeting in order to provide additional time to solicit proxies with respect to Proposal 1 presented to the stockholders for approval. Proposal 1 seeks stockholder approval to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding common stock at an exchange ratio between 1-for-2 to 1-for-100, as determined by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Reverse Stock Split Proposal”). The primary focus of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal is to increase the per share market price of the Company’s common stock to satisfy Nasdaq’s requirement of having a closing bid price of $1.00 or more per share for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading sessions on or before January 22, 2024, and to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.In the event the Company continues to fail to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price threshold, it stands the risk of being delisted by Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82448929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mullen Automotive Inc stands at 15.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.23%.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $59.90 million, with 413.10 million shares outstanding and 361.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.16M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 82448929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 193.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -18.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2436, while it was recorded at 0.1311 for the last single week of trading, and 7.4526 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]

