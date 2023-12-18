Market cap of Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] reaches 127.30B – now what?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.26%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Uber Eats Announces Delivery Partnership with Torchy’s Tacos.

Torchy’s Tacos locations across 14 states now available for delivery with Uber Eats.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos, beloved across the country for their craveable tacos, award-winning queso, and more, is now available for delivery with Uber Eats. This month over 100 Torchy’s Tacos locations will be added to the Uber Eats app across Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock rose by 125.19%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.71. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.30 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.65M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 333628019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $63.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 55.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.84 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.17, while it was recorded at 62.30 for the last single week of trading, and 42.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.