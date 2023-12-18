Market cap of Rambus Inc. [RMBS] reaches 7.47B – now what?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] closed the trading session at $69.47 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.43, while the highest price level was $70.74. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Rambus Wins 2023 “Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company” Award from Global Semiconductor Alliance.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it is the recipient of this year’s “Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company” Award in its revenue category from the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211579791/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 93.94 percent and weekly performance of 6.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, RMBS reached to a volume of 21375009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $75.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.13.

RMBS stock trade performance evaluation

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, RMBS shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.69, while it was recorded at 68.76 for the last single week of trading, and 56.19 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now 8.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.71. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$18,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.13 and a Current Ratio set at 6.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 14.05%.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RMBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RMBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.