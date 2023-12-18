Market cap of Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] reaches 0.32M – now what?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, up 17.65%. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bruush Oral Care Inc. and Arrive Technology Inc. Announce Agreement and Plan of Merger.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (Nasdaq:BRSH) (“Brüush”) and Arrive Technology Inc. (“Arrive”), a technology company focused on facilitating the last inch of the last-mile for autonomous delivery, today announced they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger. The combined company (“Combined Company”) will focus on the advancement and implementation of Arrive’s smart Mailbox-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless through the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Combined Company is expected to operate under the name Arrive Technology Inc. with its shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol ‘ARRV’.

“We are thrilled to announce this proposed merger with Arrive,” remarked Aneil Manhas, Chief Executive Officer of Brüush. “In a world hungry for a future of automated last-mile delivery, there is a critical need for a smart and secure exchange point, which Arrive is poised to redefine with its smart mailbox technology. Arrive’s strong management team, robust IP portfolio and unique Mailbox-as-a-Service platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities, positions the company well to sit at the center of the autonomous delivery network in the evolving landscape of automated exchanges. We reviewed and evaluated numerous strategic alternatives for creating stockholder value and believe this transaction with Arrive presented the most compelling option for our shareholders.”.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is now -98.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRSH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.355 and lowest of $0.198 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.92, which means current price is +42.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 125596596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has BRSH stock performed recently?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.87. With this latest performance, BRSH shares gained by 15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3515, while it was recorded at 0.1724 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0997 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.