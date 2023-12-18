Market Analysts see Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] loss -5.10% or -0.29 points to close at $5.40 with a heavy trading volume of 32859015 shares. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Liberty Media and SiriusXM Announce Transaction to Simplify Ownership Structure of SiriusXM.

Liberty SiriusXM Tracking Stock Group Will Combine with SiriusXM and Form a New Public Company.

Transaction Builds on SiriusXM’s Durable Foundation and Positions Company to Drive Growth and Create Stockholder Value.

It opened the trading session at $5.71, the shares rose to $5.78 and dropped to $5.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIRI points out that the company has recorded 37.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.32M shares, SIRI reached to a volume of 32859015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for SIRI stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.38. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.30 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 8.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.