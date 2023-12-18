Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] Is Currently -1.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinross Gold Corp. [NYSE: KGC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.87%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

Figure 1.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, KGC stock rose by 41.22%. The one-year Kinross Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.05. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.40 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.50M shares, KGC stock reached a trading volume of 24534345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $6.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 13.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.34. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] managed to generate an average of $6,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Kinross Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.54.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.