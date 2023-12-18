Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] Stock trading around $5.64 per share: What’s Next?

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] loss -1.57% or -0.09 points to close at $5.64 with a heavy trading volume of 22068772 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that JetBlue Expands Mexico Service with Flights from New York to Tulum on Sale Today.

The Airline’s Flights to Tulum’s New Airport Will Complement JetBlue’s Existing Service to Nearby Cancun and Provide More Options for Customers.

To Celebrate Launch, Limited $149 One-Way Fares Available Online Only on JetBlue.com.

It opened the trading session at $5.75, the shares rose to $5.80 and dropped to $5.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBLU points out that the company has recorded -30.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.90M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 22068772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 23.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. Jetblue Airways Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.