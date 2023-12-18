Inpixon [INPX] is -95.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] traded at a low on 12/15/23, posting a -4.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.08. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Inpixon Announces Record Date and Details for Subsidiary Spin-off and its Planned Business Combination with Damon Motors.

Inpixon Securityholders to Receive Shares of Spin-off Standalone Public Company.

The Spin-off Advances Progression of Planned Business Combination between Inpixon Subsidiary Grafiti Holding and Damon Motors .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 83880278 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inpixon stands at 30.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.05%.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $9.58 million, with 127.69 million shares outstanding and 123.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 83880278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inpixon [INPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INPX shares is $0.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INPX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has INPX stock performed recently?

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, INPX shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0813, while it was recorded at 0.0750 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2234 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -48.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.27. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$312,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for Inpixon [INPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inpixon [INPX]

The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.