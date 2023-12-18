Goldman lifts Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [NASDAQ: CCEP] closed the trading session at $64.69 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.80, while the highest price level was $65.245. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Nasdaq: CCEP), DoorDash, Inc. (Nasdaq: DASH), MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP), and Splunk Inc. (Nasdaq: SPLK).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.94 percent and weekly performance of 2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, CCEP reached to a volume of 30071940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCEP shares is $70.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCEP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

CCEP stock trade performance evaluation

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, CCEP shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.39, while it was recorded at 64.50 for the last single week of trading, and 61.93 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.05 and a Gross Margin at +35.88. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Total Capital for CCEP is now 10.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.89. Additionally, CCEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] managed to generate an average of $47,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc go to 8.87%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc [CCEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CCEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.