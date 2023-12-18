For Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.71%.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock dropped by -55.06%. The one-year Luminar Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.93. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.30 billion, with 270.08 million shares outstanding and 256.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 28404147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $8.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.15.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.71. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] managed to generate an average of -$743,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.54.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LAZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LAZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.