For Alkermes plc [ALKS], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] gained 1.74% or 0.47 points to close at $27.42 with a heavy trading volume of 31619562 shares. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Alkermes’ Culture of Employee Engagement and Wellness.

AlkermesOriginally published in Alkermes September 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Employee engagement remained a top priority for the Company throughout 2022. As many of our office-based employees have adapted to a hybrid work model, we’ve continued the innovative communications strategies developed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep employees connected and informed, including:.

It opened the trading session at $27.07, the shares rose to $27.77 and dropped to $26.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALKS points out that the company has recorded -8.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ALKS reached to a volume of 31619562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $31.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for ALKS stock

Alkermes plc [ALKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 24.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.50, while it was recorded at 26.89 for the last single week of trading, and 28.38 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.80 and a Gross Margin at +76.03. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -9.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.21. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$69,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.91.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alkermes plc go to 24.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alkermes plc [ALKS]

The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.