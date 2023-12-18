Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $12.03 billion, up 18.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc [NYSE: EQH] price plunged by -1.22 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Equitable Enhances its Flagship Investment-Only Variable Annuity.

New options meet client demand for increased growth opportunities, partial downside protection and greater flexibility.

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced enhancements to its Investment Edge® investment-only variable annuity that add new options designed to increase growth potential and provide additional flexibility to customize investment options. This announcement continues Equitable’s strong track record of innovation in the annuity market.

A sum of 51597087 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Equitable Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $34.555 and dropped to a low of $33.81 until finishing in the latest session at $34.04.

The one-year EQH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 145.55.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 21.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 33.48 for the last single week of trading, and 27.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.Equitable Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.16.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc go to 19.00%.

Equitable Holdings Inc [EQH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.