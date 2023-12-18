Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] is 67.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [NYSE: BVN] closed the trading session at $12.50 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.13, while the highest price level was $12.73. The company report on December 15, 2023 at 12:03 PM that Buenaventura Comments on Acquisition of Equity Interest in Buenaventura by Antofagasta plc.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, announces that is has become aware that Antofagasta plc (“Antofagasta”) has entered into transactions pursuant to which Antofagasta, acting through a wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired beneficial ownership of approximately 19% of Buenaventura’s outstanding shares.

Roque Benavides, Chairman of the Board of Buenaventura, stated: “Buenaventura looks forward to working with Antofagasta as a collaborative partner to grow the value of our business, including by leveraging their deep expertise and proven track record in responsibly developing and operating world-class copper assets.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 67.79 percent and weekly performance of 32.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, BVN reached to a volume of 20399664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $10.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

BVN stock trade performance evaluation

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.42. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 44.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.71 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.30. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR go to 18.43%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.