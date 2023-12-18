Chewy Inc [CHWY] moved up 4.21: Why It’s Important

Chewy Inc [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $21.04 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.50, while the highest price level was $21.60. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM that Chewy to Open Its First Veterinary Practices with Launch of Chewy Vet Care.

Chewy is combining its acclaimed customer focus with excellent veterinary medicine to create an innovative healthcare experience that takes care of pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), whose mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners, everywhere, today announced the launch of its pet health practices under the brand name “Chewy Vet Care.” The first practice will open in South Florida early next year with additional locations launching throughout 2024, and offer services including routine appointments, urgent care and surgery. The practices will be powered by Chewy’s custom-built open platform that can seamlessly be applied to Chewy Vet Care or third-party partner practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.26 percent and weekly performance of 8.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 20281905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chewy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.32 for Chewy Inc [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 28.93 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chewy Inc [CHWY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.40. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc [CHWY] managed to generate an average of $2,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 80.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.05.Chewy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chewy Inc [CHWY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc go to 25.65%.

Chewy Inc [CHWY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.