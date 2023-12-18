Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR] gain 150.48% so far this year. What now?

Builders Firstsource Inc [NYSE: BLDR] closed the trading session at $162.51 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $162.51, while the highest price level was $169.01. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Builders FirstSource Hosts 2023 Investor Day.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”) will host its 2023 Investor Day today in Atlanta, beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. The formal presentations are expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST.

Members of the executive management team will present a detailed overview of the Company’s long-term strategic vision and financial growth drivers, as well as key initiatives related to digital solutions, commercial and operational excellence, and innovation. The event will include formal presentations and two Q&A panel sessions with senior leadership.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 150.48 percent and weekly performance of 10.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BLDR reached to a volume of 26867815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $168.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders Firstsource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders Firstsource Inc is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

BLDR stock trade performance evaluation

Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 26.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.12 for Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.99, while it was recorded at 156.86 for the last single week of trading, and 121.18 for the last 200 days.

Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Builders Firstsource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.10.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.31. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $94,806 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.13.Builders Firstsource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders Firstsource Inc go to -12.30%.

Builders Firstsource Inc [BLDR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BLDR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.