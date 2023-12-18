BofA Securities slashes price target on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] – find out why.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [NYSE: AXL] closed the trading session at $8.82 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.40, while the highest price level was $8.82. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM that AAM to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 30.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 30. AAM is scheduled to present at 2:35 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM’s website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.79 percent and weekly performance of 16.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, AXL reached to a volume of 20811061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $8.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

AXL stock trade performance evaluation

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.98. With this latest performance, AXL shares gained by 22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.29 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.61 and a Gross Margin at +10.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for AXL is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 499.71. Additionally, AXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 482.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] managed to generate an average of $3,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc go to 30.10%.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc [AXL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AXL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AXL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.