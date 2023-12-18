Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] moved down -10.98: Why It’s Important

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AVTX] closed the trading session at $0.06 on 12/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.055, while the highest price level was $0.0772. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Avalo Encourages Stockholders to Vote FOR the Reverse Stock Split.

Annual Meeting has been adjourned until December 20, 2023.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Most stockholders can vote via proxyvote.com or by calling 1-800-690-6903. If you have any questions about how to vote, please call 1-800-607-0088.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -98.81 percent and weekly performance of 13.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -98.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.58M shares, AVTX reached to a volume of 34302235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTX shares is $0.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

AVTX stock trade performance evaluation

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, AVTX shares dropped by -39.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0986, while it was recorded at 0.0523 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1834 for the last 200 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.41 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.78.

Return on Total Capital for AVTX is now -102.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -684.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.35. Additionally, AVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,082,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.11 and a Current Ratio set at 2.11.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.