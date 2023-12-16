why Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [NASDAQ: TSHA] closed the trading session at $1.55. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Expanded Eligibility in REVEAL Phase 1/2 Adult Trial to Include Adolescent Rett Syndrome Patients.

Health Canada authorized the Company’s protocol amendment that expands eligibility to include patients aged 12 and older with stage four Rett syndrome in the REVEAL Phase 1/2 adult trial in Canada.

Protocol amendment broadens TSHA-102 treatment potential to both adolescent and adult patients with Rett syndrome.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.42 percent and weekly performance of -8.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 102.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, TSHA reached to a volume of 5151969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSHA shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSHA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.19.

TSHA stock trade performance evaluation

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, TSHA shares gained by 16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0295, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4522 for the last 200 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc [TSHA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSHA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSHA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.