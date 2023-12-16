PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] moved up 4.78: Why It’s Important

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [NYSE: PNC] gained 4.78% or 6.99 points to close at $153.31 with a heavy trading volume of 4269789 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM that The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call Details.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET), Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, as previously announced. PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 11 a.m. (ET).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Dial in numbers are (800) 728-2056 and (312) 429-0440 (international). The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live audio webcast on the day of the conference call; presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information; and a webcast replay available for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140 (international), Conference ID 22028514.

The daily chart for PNC points out that the company has recorded 19.04% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, PNC reached to a volume of 4269789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $139.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNC Financial Services Group Inc is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04.

Trading performance analysis for PNC stock

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.95 for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.30, while it was recorded at 144.43 for the last single week of trading, and 125.27 for the last 200 days.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc go to -4.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.