Market cap of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] reaches 314.59M – now what?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] loss -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $3.59 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM that Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies LTD. (HIVE) Q2 2024.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2023) – HIVE Digital Technologies LTD. (TSXV: HIVE): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies LTD. (TSXV: HIVE).

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 5275436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for HIVE stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]

