Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Is Currently -3.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] price plunged by -3.99 percent to reach at -$23.83. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM that Updated Data from the BRUIN Phase 1/2 Study of Pirtobrutinib in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Mantle Cell Lymphoma Presented at the 2023 ASH Annual Meeting.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced updated clinical data from the international Phase 1/2 BRUIN trial of pirtobrutinib, a non-covalent (reversible) Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in adult patients with a range of B-cell malignancies. These data, which were presented in oral and poster presentations at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, continue to support the role of pirtobrutinib in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

“With longer follow-up, we continue to observe efficacy and tolerability data that support the potential utility of pirtobrutinib in CLL and B-cell lymphomas in the post-covalent BTK inhibitor setting,” said Matthew S. Davids, M.D., M.M.Sc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “These data demonstrate the ability of pirtobrutinib to potentially lengthen the time patients may benefit from inhibiting BTK, a key target in these diseases. It is also encouraging to see the promising initial data for pirtobrutinib combined with venetoclax, which has the possibility to allow for a time-limited regimen for patients with CLL.”.

The one-year LLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.98. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $644.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 16.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 167.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 588.36, while it was recorded at 587.60 for the last single week of trading, and 483.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilly[Eli] & Co Fundamentals:

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 28.72%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.