Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain 66.67% so far this year. What now?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.38%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BofA SECURITIES LEVERAGED FINANCE CONFERENCE.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., and David Sailer, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, are scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 2:10 p.m., Eastern Time. The live audio webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

Over the last 12 months, CCO stock rose by 57.66%. The one-year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.41. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $845.27 million, with 476.31 million shares outstanding and 419.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, CCO stock reached a trading volume of 4145017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.38. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.07 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3018, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3446 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.