Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] moved up 9.21: Why It’s Important

Zions Bancorporation N.A [NASDAQ: ZION] closed the trading session at $45.67. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM that Zions Bancorporation’s Board Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable November 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2023.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company’s various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.10 percent and weekly performance of 18.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ZION reached to a volume of 6502198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZION shares is $37.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZION stock is a recommendation set at 2.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zions Bancorporation N.A shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zions Bancorporation N.A is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZION stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZION in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62.

ZION stock trade performance evaluation

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.99. With this latest performance, ZION shares gained by 29.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZION stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.04 for Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.74, while it was recorded at 40.64 for the last single week of trading, and 32.63 for the last 200 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zions Bancorporation N.A’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation N.A [ZION]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZION stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZION stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZION stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.