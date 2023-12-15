Wolfe Research lifts Danaher Corp. [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] jumped around 2.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $229.25 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Codexis and Aldevron Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Codex® HiCap RNA Polymerase.

Deal creates strategic collaboration to enable more efficient RNA therapeutic development, providing a path to GMP-grade Codexis enzymes.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 5921825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corp. [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $237.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corp. [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.26, while it was recorded at 222.94 for the last single week of trading, and 215.48 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corp. [DHR]

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.