WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] Stock trading around $45.19 per share: What’s Next?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.36%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM that WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in UBS Industrials Summit.

Over the last 12 months, WSC stock dropped by -3.11%. The one-year WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.74. The average equity rating for WSC stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.66 billion, with 207.95 million shares outstanding and 186.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, WSC stock reached a trading volume of 4743579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

WSC Stock Performance Analysis:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.53, while it was recorded at 41.58 for the last single week of trading, and 43.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp Fundamentals:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

WSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp go to 36.80%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.