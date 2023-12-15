why Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.30

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] jumped around 0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.58 at the close of the session, up 5.21%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM that Xerox Recognized in Quocirca’s 2023 Sustainability Leaders Report.

Xerox announced today it was named a leader in Quocirca’s new Sustainability Leaders Report 2023. This annual report analyzes the print industry’s sustainability efforts and highlights organizations focusing on net zero, corporate sustainability and the offerings that minimize environmental impact and maximize the efficient use of resources for clients.

“Reducing environmental impact, as well as helping our clients do so, is a priority for the company,” said Tracey Koziol, executive vice president, Global Offering Solutions and Chief Product Officer at Xerox. “Our offerings innovate with artificial intelligence and augmented reality to improve operational efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint, enabling clients to meet their own sustainability goals as a result.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 4471322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.33. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 27.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.68 for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.00, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xerox Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 6.88%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]

The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.