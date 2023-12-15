why Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.54

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] jumped around 0.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.22 at the close of the session, up 7.08%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Tricon Reports Q3 2023 Results as Strong Property Fundamentals Continue.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

All financial information is presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, TCN reached a trading volume of 4714112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has TCN stock performed recently?

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.86. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]

The top three institutional holders of TCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.