why The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $380.22

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] surged by $20.74 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $383.47. The company report on October 22, 2023 at 1:45 PM that REZI Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship.

Sean Mitchell, CEO & Co-founder of REZI, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit.

Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing REZI CEO & Co-founder Sean Mitchell as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock has also gained 11.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GS stock has inclined by 11.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.87% and gained 11.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GS stock reached $122.84 billion, with 338.70 million shares outstanding and 324.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 5317407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $380.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is set at 7.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 748.83.

GS stock trade performance evaluation

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.08 for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 325.55, while it was recorded at 360.28 for the last single week of trading, and 329.07 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. go to 9.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.