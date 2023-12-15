Welltower Inc. [WELL] Revenue clocked in at $6.40 billion, up 40.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.98%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Welltower Issues Business Update.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) has issued the following business update which can be found at:.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, WELL stock rose by 38.65%. The one-year Welltower Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.17. The average equity rating for WELL stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.85 billion, with 553.47 million shares outstanding and 553.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, WELL stock reached a trading volume of 5067510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $91.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 46.48.

WELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.42, while it was recorded at 89.42 for the last single week of trading, and 80.37 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.