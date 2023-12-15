Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Target Corp [TGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] surged by $2.76 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $141.14. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Target Announces Easy Ways to Get Last-Minute Purchases as Late as Christmas Eve.

Guests can place orders as late as 6 p.m. local time at most stores on Christmas Eve and get their purchases using Target’s same-day services, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

Guests also can place orders before 4 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and have them delivered in as soon as one hour by using Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt.

Target Corp stock has also gained 4.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGT stock has inclined by 14.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.39% and lost -5.30% year-on date.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $65.16 billion, with 461.66 million shares outstanding and 460.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4633113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $151.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.43 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.39, while it was recorded at 137.43 for the last single week of trading, and 135.14 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corp [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 20.27%.

Target Corp [TGT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.