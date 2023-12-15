Wall Street Analyst Initiated GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] jumped around 1.74 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $75.92 at the close of the session, up 2.35%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM that GE HealthCare Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC) today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 payable on February 15, 2024 to all shareholders of record as of January 16, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 4270931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $82.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

How has GEHC stock performed recently?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.66. With this latest performance, GEHC shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.85, while it was recorded at 72.36 for the last single week of trading, and 74.33 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.