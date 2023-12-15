Wall Street Analyst Downgrade HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]. What else is Wall St. saying

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: HDB] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.96.

The one-year HDB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.09. The average equity rating for HDB stock is currently 1.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $69.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35.

HDB Stock Performance Analysis:

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.33 for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.20, while it was recorded at 65.42 for the last single week of trading, and 64.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

HDB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR go to 14.50%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.