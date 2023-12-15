Wall Street Analyst Downgrade EVgo Inc [EVGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] price surged by 11.49 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Pilot Travel Centers LLC, General Motors and EVgo Make Convenient, Accessible Charging a Reality with Opening of First Stations in Coast-to-Coast EV Charging Network.

At least 25 locations offering 100 fast charging stalls by end of year; approximately 200 locations targeted by end of 2024.

Pilot and Flying J travel centers feature 24/7 amenities, including 350kW chargers, onsite staff monitoring and more.

The one-year EVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.76. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc Fundamentals:

EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

EVgo Inc [EVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

