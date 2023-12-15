Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] closed the trading session at $14.02. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Enovix President and CEO Dr. Raj Talluri Receives Executive of the Year BIG Award for Business.

Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.70 percent and weekly performance of 24.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 8379664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1729.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.29. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 12.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.34 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.51 and a Current Ratio set at 8.52.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.