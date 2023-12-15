Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dropbox Inc [DBX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.94 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Why Now?: Successful Founders Display Urgency Among Market Competition in DocSend’s Annual Seed Report.

Fundraising cycles grow longer while investors plow through pitch decks.

Dropbox DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and part of Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), today released data revealing that investors spent an increased amount of time on the competition and “why now?” sections of seed decks despite spending 20% less time reviewing pitch decks year-over-year (YoY). Investors are scrutinizing key differentiators in a crowded yet disruptive marketplace while founders attempt to demonstrate definitive success metrics and need for urgency.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 4304444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dropbox Inc [DBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DBX stock performed recently?

Dropbox Inc [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.38, while it was recorded at 28.44 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.