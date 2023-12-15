Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] Stock trading around $19.22 per share: What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] price plunged by -0.98 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Viking Therapeutics Presents New Data from Phase 2b VOYAGE Study of VK2809 in Patients with Biopsy-Confirmed Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) at The Liver Meeting® 2023.

Late Breaking Poster Presentation Reports New Results Demonstrating Robust Liver Fat Reductions Across Key Subgroups, Including Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Among Those with F2 or F3 Fibrosis.

Presentation also Highlights Previously Reported Results Showing Successful Achievement of Study’s Primary Endpoint, Statistically Significant Liver Fat Reductions from Baseline to Week 12 Among Patients Receiving VK2809.

The one-year VKTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.14. The average equity rating for VKTX stock is currently 1.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $33.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76.

VKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 72.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 428.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.00 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 18.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viking Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.44 and a Current Ratio set at 28.44.

VKTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VKTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.