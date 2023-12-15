Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Stock trading around $534.24 per share: What’s Next?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] price plunged by -2.69 percent to reach at -$14.77. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM that AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries.

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “a” (Excellent) of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company (Chesapeake Life) (Oklahoma City, OK). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group) (Minnetonka, MN) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of the health and dental insurance subsidiaries of UnitedHealth Group, collectively referred to as UnitedHealthcare. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.).

The ratings reflect UnitedHealthcare’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its very strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.25. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $595.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 9.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.69.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 536.67, while it was recorded at 544.48 for the last single week of trading, and 500.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unitedhealth Group Inc Fundamentals:

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 12.74%.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.