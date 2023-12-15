TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] is -63.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TPI Composites Inc [NASDAQ: TPIC] surged by $1.57 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.71. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 8:15 AM that TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Refinancing Transaction with Oaktree, Significantly Strengthening Company’s Liquidity Position and Enhancing Financial Flexibility.

Improves liquidity by approximately $190 million.

TPI Composites Inc stock has also gained 57.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPIC stock has inclined by 6.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.43% and lost -63.41% year-on date.

The market cap for TPIC stock reached $157.93 million, with 42.04 million shares outstanding and 41.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, TPIC reached a trading volume of 28223857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $5.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

TPIC stock trade performance evaluation

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.87. With this latest performance, TPIC shares gained by 30.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TPI Composites Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

TPI Composites Inc [TPIC]: Institutional Ownership

