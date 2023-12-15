Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] is 47.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tempur Sealy International Inc [NYSE: TPX] surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $50.57. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Tempur Sealy International Certifies Substantial Compliance with the Federal Trade Commission’s Second Request.

– Mattress Firm Transaction Expected to Close in Mid to Late 2024.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) today announced it has certified substantial compliance with the Federal Trade Commission’s (“FTC”) second request for documents and information pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. This certification is in connection with the proposed acquisition by Tempur Sealy, a leading global bedding company, of Mattress Firm, the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer, as previously announced on May 9, 2023.

Tempur Sealy International Inc stock has also gained 10.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPX stock has inclined by 13.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.74% and gained 47.31% year-on date.

The market cap for TPX stock reached $8.71 billion, with 170.50 million shares outstanding and 166.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 4065332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $46.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

TPX stock trade performance evaluation

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 25.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.15 for Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.87, while it was recorded at 47.90 for the last single week of trading, and 40.78 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tempur Sealy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc go to 9.40%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.