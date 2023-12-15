Stephens lifts Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] price surged by 5.25 percent to reach at $0.71. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 9:45 AM that Topgolf Little Rock Opens Friday, Dec. 22.

Arkansas’ second Topgolf venue will be located at 5 Topgolf Way off I-430 at Colonel Glenn Road.

Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it’s wrapping up 2023 by opening its newest venue in the state capital of Arkansas on Friday, Dec. 22.

The one-year MODG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.5. The average equity rating for MODG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $15.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

MODG Stock Performance Analysis:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.39. With this latest performance, MODG shares gained by 27.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 13.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Fundamentals:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

MODG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 14.00%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MODG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MODG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.