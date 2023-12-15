SenesTech Inc [SNES] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 million, down -97.95% YTD: What’s Next?

SenesTech Inc [NASDAQ: SNES] price surged by 34.38 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SenesTech Receives Substantial Orders for EVOLVE Soft Bait.

The first and only soft bait contraceptive for rats with little or no risk to human health or the environment.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; “SenesTech” or the “Company”), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces the expansion of Evolve™ Soft Bait (“Evolve”) with substantial initial orders. Initially launched in November 2023, Evolve is the first and only soft bait product featuring technology that targets rodent populations by using non-lethal methods to restrict fertility.

The one-year SNES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.42. The average equity rating for SNES stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SenesTech Inc [SNES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNES shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNES stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

SNES Stock Performance Analysis:

SenesTech Inc [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.34. With this latest performance, SNES shares dropped by -64.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.93 for SenesTech Inc [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8424, while it was recorded at 0.6258 for the last single week of trading, and 10.7351 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SenesTech Inc Fundamentals:

SenesTech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

SNES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc go to 30.00%.

SenesTech Inc [SNES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.