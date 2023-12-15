Sempra [SRE] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $86

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $76.48. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM that SoCalGas and Bloom Energy Powering Caltech with Innovative Campus Hydrogen Project.

The project demonstrates the potential to displace traditional natural gas with fuels like hydrogen, which can be made from clean renewable sources, and foster the many environmental and economic benefits of a hydrogen economy.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), today announced the powering of a portion of Caltech’s grid with an innovative hydrogen project that demonstrates how hydrogen could potentially offer a strong solution for long-duration clean energy storage and dispatchable power generation.

Sempra stock has also gained 4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRE stock has inclined by 4.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.94% and lost -1.02% year-on date.

The market cap for SRE stock reached $48.13 billion, with 629.33 million shares outstanding and 628.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, SRE reached a trading volume of 6495038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $81.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra [SRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, SRE shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.30, while it was recorded at 74.63 for the last single week of trading, and 72.88 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra [SRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Sempra [SRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.