Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] – find out why.

Shift4 Payments Inc [NYSE: FOUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.87%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Shift4 Selected to Power Payments for the Baltimore Ravens.

Shift4 will process the ticketing and in-venue transactions at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced a partnership with the Baltimore Ravens to power payments for the NFL team’s ticketing transactions as well as in-venue concession sales throughout M&T Bank Stadium.

Over the last 12 months, FOUR stock rose by 33.57%. The one-year Shift4 Payments Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.81. The average equity rating for FOUR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.15 billion, with 58.65 million shares outstanding and 55.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, FOUR stock reached a trading volume of 4104542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $77.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.31.

FOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 11.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.02 for Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.11, while it was recorded at 68.07 for the last single week of trading, and 62.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift4 Payments Inc Fundamentals:

Shift4 Payments Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

FOUR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shift4 Payments Inc go to 49.09%.

Shift4 Payments Inc [FOUR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.