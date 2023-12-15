Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] moved up 2.44: Why It’s Important

Rio Tinto plc ADR [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $72.18. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Rio Tinto invests with discipline to strengthen the performance of assets and grow.

Rio Tinto will today hold its 2023 Investor Seminar in Sydney, where it will update on progress in its long-term strategy of investing with discipline to strengthen operations, deliver growth in a decarbonising world and continue to generate attractive shareholder returns.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: “We strongly believe we are well positioned in an opportunity rich world. There has never been greater demand for what we do, from mining to processing, and the work we are doing today is creating a stronger Rio Tinto for years to come.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.38 percent and weekly performance of 2.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 4201666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $83.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rio Tinto plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto plc ADR is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.10, while it was recorded at 70.28 for the last single week of trading, and 64.94 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rio Tinto plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto plc ADR go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR [RIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.