Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM] Is Currently -82.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RPHM] loss -82.71% on the last trading session, reaching $1.34 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Results from Pivotal STRIDE Study of Mavodelpar in Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies (PMM).

The STRIDE study did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoint.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The company to suspend mavodelpar development and implement a workforce reduction.

If compared to the average trading volume of 211.47K shares, RPHM reached a trading volume of 26079654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPHM shares is $14.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-15-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

Trading performance analysis for RPHM stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.86. With this latest performance, RPHM shares dropped by -78.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.76 for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.49 and a Current Ratio set at 9.49.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc [RPHM]

The top three institutional holders of RPHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RPHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RPHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.