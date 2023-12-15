Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is 15.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] gained 5.99% on the last trading session, reaching $7.79 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Redwood Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Common and Preferred Dividends.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared fourth quarter 2023 common and preferred stock dividends.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, RWT reached a trading volume of 9983382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for RWT stock

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, RWT shares gained by 13.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.85 for the last 200 days.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of RWT shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.