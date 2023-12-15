Raymond James slashes price target on Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] – find out why.

Lincoln National Corp. [NYSE: LNC] surged by $1.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.215 during the day while it closed the day at $26.07. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on the corporation’s common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable February 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2024.

Lincoln National Corp. stock has also gained 8.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LNC stock has inclined by 1.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.35% and lost -15.14% year-on date.

The market cap for LNC stock reached $4.42 billion, with 169.22 million shares outstanding and 167.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 4523337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $24.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corp. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.21.

LNC stock trade performance evaluation

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, LNC shares gained by 19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.33, while it was recorded at 24.82 for the last single week of trading, and 23.91 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52. Lincoln National Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.90.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now -14.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.11. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] managed to generate an average of -$196,801 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corp. go to 7.90%.

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.