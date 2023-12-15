Raymond James lifts Progressive Corp. [PGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Progressive Corp. [NYSE: PGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.05%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM that Progressive Announces Dividend Information and 2024 Annual Meeting Record Date.

Both the annual and quarterly dividends are payable January 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2024 (ex-dividend date of January 18, 2024). The annual dividend amount for 2023 was determined by the Board based on our capital position, existing capital resources, and expected current and future capital needs. The Board is expected to continue to declare quarterly dividends for 2024.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, PGR stock rose by 19.70%. The one-year Progressive Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.83 billion, with 584.90 million shares outstanding and 583.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, PGR stock reached a trading volume of 5624119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progressive Corp. [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $169.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Progressive Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progressive Corp. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Progressive Corp. [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, PGR shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for Progressive Corp. [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.46, while it was recorded at 160.76 for the last single week of trading, and 140.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progressive Corp. Fundamentals:

Progressive Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

PGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Progressive Corp. go to 26.00%.

Progressive Corp. [PGR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.