PulteGroup Inc [PHM] moved up 7.06: Why It’s Important

PulteGroup Inc [NYSE: PHM] surged by $6.92 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $104.88. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PulteGroup’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for January 30, 2024.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results that same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on PulteGroup’s website. To listen to the webcast, log on five minutes prior to the call at www.pultegroup.com and select the Events & Presentations link under the Investor Relations tab.

PulteGroup Inc stock has also gained 11.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHM stock has inclined by 37.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.81% and gained 130.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $22.61 billion, with 225.84 million shares outstanding and 214.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 4059571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $101.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.03. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.77 for PulteGroup Inc [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.18, while it was recorded at 98.24 for the last single week of trading, and 73.86 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc [PHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PulteGroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 4.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc go to 5.30%.

PulteGroup Inc [PHM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PHM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PHM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.